Bitcentral Expands to Latin America

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral is expanding its product reach into the Latin American market, including Mexico, Central and South America.



To oversee both North American and Latin American sales efforts, Rick Young assumes the role of vice president and general manager of sales and business development. Young joined Bitcentral in 2010 as vice president of sales and product strategy.



Jeff Fenley joins Bitcentral as director of business development for Latin America, spearheading sales and marketing efforts for the entire product portfolio including the flagship CORE:news production platform. Based in Argentina and fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, Fenley will represent the news technology leader at major Latin American broadcast trade shows.



As Bitcentral’s new director of business development in Latin America, Fenley brings extensive technology sales experience and a background in news content creation. Prior to joining Bitcentral, Fenley served as managing director for Footstats Latin America from 2012 to 2014, where he managed the Brazilian sports stats provider’s expansion into Mexico, the U.S. Hispanic market, and many South American countries.



Fenley also served as manager of business development/Latin America and the Caribbean from 2008 to 2012 for STATS LLC—joint venture then owned by Associated Press and News Corp.—that provides sports scores, information and statistics to broadcast, digital and other clients. From 2003 to 2008, Fenley served as regional television executive of News and Sports for Associated Press (AP Television News), responsible for developing business development in Mexico, Central and South America for AP Television News and Sports News Television.



Fenley, who reports directly to Young, officially joined Bitcentral in the June 2014, and has been establishing the new Argentina office while meeting with television networks, groups and stations throughout the region.