Biamp Systems Selected for University of Oregon Football Complex

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Biamp Systems announced that the company’s AudiaFlex digital audio platform and Nexia CS digital audio processors are providing digital signal processing throughout the University of Oregon’s new Hatfield-Dowlin Football Complex. The solution combines multiple output capabilities and DSP power to bring distributed audio throughout the facility’s 25,000-square-foot fitness center, signage panels, game-simulating outdoor practice field, and more.



Biamp ensures robust sound delivery for every video wall, signage panel, and projector within the center’s theaters, meeting rooms, locker rooms, and cafeteria. To further enhance athlete training, AudiaFlex turns the facility’s practice field into a stadium-like experience by blasting an incredibly loud 115 decibels of crowd noise—recreating the raucous environment of game-time situations despite ambient structures that could potentially impact sound quality. Using Nexia CS, coaching staff can easily participate in videoconferencing sessions while Biamp’s overall solution enables audio within community-building areas such as the player lounge where athletes rest, recuperate, and interact via gaming equipment and table sports.



