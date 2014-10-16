Bexel Picks Up More Grass Valley LDX XtremeSpeed Cameras and K2 Dynos

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is expandling camera sales to Bexel with 10 LDX XtremeSpeed 6X ultra-slow-motion cameras as well as eight K2 Dyno Replay Systems. Currently, Bexel has 15 LDX XS cameras and six K2 Dyno systems on rental at the MLB Playoffs, as well as NFL and NCAA football games. The new camera and server system will provide Bexel’s clients with a new, ultra-slow-motion workflow with improved replay for sharper imagery and more engaging replay highlights, especially during live sports productions.



Bexel is a provider of high-end audio and video equipment rentals, production gear and fiber services in the United States and Latin America. Bexel provides engineered systems and integration solutions to television production and film crews. This new purchase builds upon the company’s existing fleet of Grass Valley cameras, which includes 28 LDX Première advanced imaging camera systems that were acquired in 2013.



“The LDX camera series provides overall flexibility in format, setup and functionality to meet our market demands,” said Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer at Bexel. “But the LDX XS breaks new ground when coupled with the K2 Dyno. It’s an extremely efficient replay system with the K2 Dyno controller, as two LDX XS cameras can work in 6X replay in one single K2 Dyno, reducing the overall cost of the system while increasing functionality. These systems can provide 1X, 3X and 6X workflows in 1080i and 720p and 1X and 3X workflows for 1080p broadcasts, so our clients have the production format flexibility they need.”



The LDX XS cameras work in tandem with the K2 Dyno replay system with its AnySpeed dynamic playback technology that provides smooth playback at any speed from zero to 200 percent and all speed transitions for ultra-slow-motion playout. For fast turnaround time with productions, Bexel’s clients don’t have to wait for the LDX XS to transfer clips from an internal storage device, as the footage is available immediately.



Grass Valley’s XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber transmission system supports the large real-time bandwidth required by the LDX XS cameras. The rack-mounted XCU cradle is fully compatible with the 3G transmission XCUs, which makes the XCU chassis easily transportable between trucks, studios and flypacks.



