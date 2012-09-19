Bexel Names Hatic General Manager

BURBANK, Calif.– Bexel has appointed Halid Hatic as general manager. Hatic will report to Matthew Danilowicz, CEO, Vitec Group Videocom and Services Division. As the new general manager, Hatic will emphasize custom solutions for clients and increased integration with other Videocom companies. With 20 years of qualifying experience, prior to joining Bexel, Hatic has performed various roles throughout the industry.



Hatic previously spearheaded business development for DVS, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Digital Video Systems (DVS), a manufacturer of processing hardware and turnkey systems for the television and film industries. Hatic also spent time as vice president and general manager for Silex Media Americas in Munich, a consultancy advising TV broadcasters on the adoption of digital workflows.



He has also served as Vizrt’s vice president of worldwide business development in Bergen, Norway. While there, he reorganized the U.S. subsidiary, improved sales, marketing and customer-support-based operating efficiencies. Hatic also built up partnerships with Microsoft, Apple and Adobe, and implemented joint marketing plans.



For five years, Hatic was also president and chief operating officer at Curious Software in London. There, he took the company from a start-up phase into a recognized developer of animation products and tools to create broadcast-quality maps. Hatic also created the road map for the company’s acquisition by Vizrt.



