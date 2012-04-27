Bexel Expands With $2 Million Evertz Purchase



BURBANK, CALIF.: Bexel is beefing up its large-routing capability with a recent $2 million purchase of digital broadcast equipment from Evertz Microsystems. Last year, Bexel purchased an additional $2 million worth of Evertz routing and processing equipment. The gear made its debut at the 2011 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.



Bexel’s latest investment in Evertz large routing systems extends to Evertz’s Xenon routers. Included in the current purchase are four new Xenon routers, including a Xenon 128 x 128 3G/HD/SD video router, two Xenon 32 x 64 3G/HD/SD video routers and a Xenon 32 x 32 3G/HD/SD video router. This significant purchase builds upon Bexel’s investment in Evertz’s larger EMR and EQX routers and signal processing equipment last year.



Bexel has also acquired Evertz’s 5601MSC Master Sync and Clock Generators, 500 series and 7700 series video and audio DA’s, 7876 VIP16x2 and VIP32x2 multiviewers, HD2014 passport audio video converters plus audio embedders and de-embedders, in addition to Evertz’ MAGNUM Unified Control System.





