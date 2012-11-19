Belden shuffles Miranda management team

Belden continues its reorganization of the Miranda Technologies division it purchased this summer, announcing new management changes and the consolidation of Belden’s Telecast Fiber Systems brand into the Miranda product portfolio. Other personnel and technology changes are sure to follow.

Miranda Technologies provides integrated production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators.

Marco Lopez, formerly the company’s senior vice president for Infrastructure, Routers and Monitoring, has been named president and is responsible for all of the company’s operations worldwide. He will report directly to Strath Goodship, Miranda’s chief executive officer. Scott Murray will assume Marco’s role as senior vice president for Infrastructure, Routers and Monitoring.

As a first task in his new role, Lopez will oversee the creation of a Strategic Marketing Group, which will help expand the division’s focus to develop new applications for playout, production and delivery to the home. Boromy Ung, most recently the head of Miranda’s playout segment marketing, will head up the new group.

Michel Proulx, Miranda’s Chief Technology Officer since 2005, will retire on Dec. 31, 2012. He said he will “continue to be a keen Miranda supporter, knowing that the company is well positioned for enduring success as the broadcast space develops toward an exciting future.”

In related news, Telecast Fiber Systems, which Belden purchased in 2010, will be formally integrated into Miranda as a product brand as of Jan. 1, 2013. Going forward, the Telecast product line, including the Telecast CopperHead camera-mounted transceiver and other fiber-based audio and video signal conversion and transmission products, will be identified as Miranda Technologies’ Telecast Fiber Systems.

“Our rapid integration of Telecast products goes far beyond a simple branding change,” Lopez said. “Just a few months after our acquisition by Belden, we're providing our customers with seamless access to Telecast solutions, transitioning not only product development but also sales, customer service and technical support. We’ll leverage our combined resources to continue improving services for our customers.”

Customers can continue to contact existing sales and marketing contacts and access information online. All product information will be available at Miranda’s site after Jan. 1, 2013.