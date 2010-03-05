Belden FiberExpress Brilliance field-installable connectors provide termination simplicity, speed

Belden recently unveiled its FiberExpress Brilliance field-installable connectors. The new fiber-optic connectors are brilliant in design and implementation, enabling fast, fool-proof and easy termination of a fiber. In fact, terminations can typically be made in five seconds with no termination tools required.

Belden’s FiberExpress Brilliance connectors feature a design that simplifies the installation steps typically associated with fiber terminations. In addition, the contractor is able to reterminate the connector up to five times to improve fiber termination yields and lower materials/installation costs. Users can verify proper connection on-site using an external laser light source, which can be clearly seen through the connector’s window, offering immediate termination assurance.

Currently, the Brilliance connector is available for 900μm LC (OM1, OM2, OM3 and OS2). Throughout the year, ST-compatible, SC, APC and jacketed versions will also be introduced. Brilliance field-installable connectors can be used for loose tube fiber installations, with the addition of a breakout kit, so installers can achieve the same reliability and improved fiber yields as with tight buffered terminations. The Brilliance connector also is built to withstand a wide range of temperatures from -40 to 75 degrees Celsius.