beIN SPORT launches two U.S. channels with Vizrt MAM system

beIN SPORT, a global network of sports channels operated by Al Jazeera, launched a Viz Media Engine-based workflow for archiving and overall media asset management of its programming content.

The system is being used for the launch of two new U.S. channels under the umbrella of beIN SPORT USA –beIN Sport HD in English and beIN Ñ in Spanish, both with SAP capabilities.

beIN SPORT USA is a Miami-based 24-hour provider of international sports coverage, currently being carried by Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Dish, Comcast, Liberty Cablevision and Direct TV.

The Viz Media Engine is integrated with beIN’s Avid Media Composer editing system and its Grass Valley K2 video servers for both import and export. The Viz Media Engine provides access to all media. Using the K2 servers, it manages all of the channel’s playout tasks. WTVision’s Channelmaker playout automation system interfaces with the Viz Media Engine, monitoring playout and triggering transfer request between the Viz Media Engine and K2 servers as needed.

beIN went live with the Viz Media Engine MAM/archiving system at the end of October 2012. The Viz Media Engine selection was made by Unitecnic, a Barcelona-based broadcast and multimedia engineering firm.