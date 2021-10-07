BEAM Dynamics Unveils BeamON Product Intelligence Platform

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—BEAM Dynamics has introduced BeamON, a product intelligence platform that allows broadcasters to get a comprehensive overview of technology being used across studios, control rooms, ENG and IT infrastructure.

BeamOn helps engineers manage thousands of unique pieces of production equipment, whether that entails product logistics, software and firmware updates or maintenance, from a single interface, the company said.

Product failures, such as a teleprompter that stops working mid-show or a light grid that fails, are estimated to cost the broadcast industry $6 billion a year, the company said.

"We visited hundreds of studios and continued to see the same problem on set: engineers were managing thousands of pieces of mission-critical products with outdated and cobbled-together tools, complaining about how to keep up with product updates, maintenance and service," said David Kaszycki, CEO and co-founder of BEAM Dynamics.

BeamOn enables engineering teams to gain instant visibility into their entire production inventory across departments and regions. Users of BeamOn also receive product update notifications, failure warnings and visualization of product lifetime events from a single interface. It also provides a unified service process for all product vendors represented in the production workflow, the company said.

BEAM Dynamics was a winner of an NAB 2021 PILOT innovation award.

The product is currently available from BEAM’s sales organization.