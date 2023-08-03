BCE to Unveil Media-as-a-Service at IBC 2023

BCE will introduce its Media-as-a-Service offering that gives users access to the company’s portfolio, allowing them to build their own customized solution set to meet the exact needs of their projects, during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Media-as-a-Service is intended to give users a high degree of flexibility and efficiency. The company will evolve the offering going forward to meet market demands as the industry changes. It also will make it possible for users to upgrade effortlessly to the right solutions or services going forward, BCE said.

The company will also showcase its remote production and gamification modules, featuring Holovox and Fan engagement. Holovox is a remote voiceover solution that makes it possible for one or multiple language voiceover streams to be added to live shows by leveraging the internet, the company said.

The cloud-based platform enables users to manage their teams, control live audio and video streams and incorporate live translations and sign language insertions seamlessly, it said.

Fan engagement enables real-time gamification and monetization of audiences. Integrated with Holovox, it allows sportscasters to entertain viewers by creating interactive games within the live broadcast. It provides opportunities for direct audience monetization through transactions and sponsorships, generates innovative ad inventory, encourages competition among fans for prizes and fosters closer engagement with the action, BCE said.

See BCE at IBC 2023 Stand 8.B57.