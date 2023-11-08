BBC's Barbara Slater Honored as Rise's Woman of the Year

LONDON—Rise, the award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in the media technology sector, honored Barbara Slater, Director of Sport for the BBC as its Woman of the Year last night at Troxy in London. More than 300 guests attended the sold-out event to recognize the achievements of this year’s winners and nominees. The ceremony was also streamed globally on Rise’s YouTube channel. Rise recognized the 2023 winners in 14 categories and also announced a Special Recognition Award in addition to the Rise Woman of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Zixi.

(Image credit: Rise)

Barbara Slater competed as an international gymnast and Olympian before joining the BBC as a trainee assistant producer in 1983. Throughout her impressive career at the BBC she worked as Head of Production, Head of General Sports, and was appointed as Director of Sport in April 2009.

Barbara was awarded the OBE in 2014 for services to sport broadcasting, as well as many other awards during her career, including the Women in TV & Film Inspirational Women Prize in 2012, following the London Olympics which was the biggest sporting TV event in British broadcasting history. In her 14 years as Director of Sport, Barbara transformed BBC Sport and she became one of the most respected figures in the industry. Most notably, she changed attitudes to womens’ sport, generating enthusiasm from fans and enhancing its broadcasting profile, Rise said.

Claire Wilkie, Founder and Managing Director of Limitless Broadcast received the Rise Special Recognition Award.

Over 400 nominations were received from around the globe, citing the talents and achievements of inspirational women working in a variety of media and broadcast technology roles.

The winners of the 2023 Rise Awards, and those shortlisted, are:

Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by NEP

Winner: Morag McIntosh, Design Director, Studio Automation, BBC

Shortlist:

Ale Gonzalez Galartza, Senior Product Specialist, farmerswife

Bridget Young, Operations Manager, Evolutions

Pilar Granados, Global Workflow Operations Manager, DAZN

Sandy Isnard, Video Solutions Architect, Telstra Broadcast Services

Sarah Adams, Senior Technical Supervisor, Sky

Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear Com

Winner: Kate Vandy and Anna Holligan, BBC Senior Journalist and BBC Foreign Correspondent, The Bike Bureau



Shortlist:

Anais Painchault, VP Product Compression & Processing, Ateme

Hitomi Hamaba, Head of Product, Sony

Kaia Tufteland, Senior Technical Product Manager, DAZN

Sabrine Farnes, Product Owner, Bedrock Streaming

Saskia Hook, Product Manager (Sports), WBD

Teresa Demel, Principal Product Manager, Adobe

Business Operations Award - Sponsored by Telestream

Winner: Amanda Wall, Director of Operations, VITAC



Shorlist:

Crystel Pham, Vice President Operations and Product Management, TPN

Fauzia Mulla Stanyard, Director of Service Operations, Arqiva

Joanne Lewis, Production Manager, Ross Video

Kahleah Webb, Head of Operations, Gravity Media

Pernilla Wraneus, VP Culture and People, Accedo

Tami Hoffman, Director of News Distribution and Commercial Innovation, ITN

Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE

Winner: Sophie Humphrey, Solent University



Shortlist:

Esme Murphy, Global Academy

Jess McMahon, Global Academy

Nikoleta Kallipoliti, Marketing Intern, Accedo

Rochelle Karabulut, Global Academy

Marketing and PR Award - Sponsored by Deluxe Media

Winner: Doris Retfalvi, Product Marketing Manager, disguise

Shortlist:

Amber Burke, Communications Manager, Clear-Com

Emily Pryor, Head of Marketing, Base Media Cloud

Leanne Tomlin, Senior Marketing Manager, Perifery

Lizzie Lawrence, Head of Marketing, M2A Media

Zoe Mumba, Senior Manager PR & Communications, Bitmovin

R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Ross Video

Winner: Swetha Sridhar, Software Application Engineer, BSI/NEP



Shortlist:

Caileen Dolan, Software Developer, Ross Video

Francesca Pieri, DevOps Developer, Red Bee Media

Manasa Vemulapati, Performance Engineer, Sky UK

Natalia Lira, Software Engineer, Accedo

Sailaja Vaddadi, Software Architect, Red Bee Media

The Ally Award - Sponsored by Vizrt

Joint Winners: Adam Tilbury-Eld, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, OVY; and Rich Welsh, Senior Vice President Innovation, Deluxe Media



Shortlist:

Kieran Farr, Consultant

Phillip Farinha, Director People and Culture, North America, Accedo

Rohan Mitchell, ESG Director, EMG

The Influencer Award - Sponsored by disguise

Winner: Carina Schoo, Education Program Manager, Pixotope



Shortlist:

Anita Erskine, Executive Director, AE Media

Carolyn Giardina, Technology Editor, Hollywood Reporter

Chloe Britton, Talent Recruitment Manager, MOOV TV

Laura Davis, Managing Director, The Crewing Company

Niki Whittle, Business Development Director, MOOV TV

Ria Hebden, CEO, Wonder Women

Project Management or Delivery - Sponsored by ES Broadcast

Winner: Rachel Baldwin, Head of Programme & Project Delivery, BBC Technology Group



Shortlist:

Abi Hemingway, Managing Director, Jackshoot TV

Amber Barnett, Senior Solutions Specialist (Sports & Live Events) Ross Video

Meghna Londhe, Project Manager Digital Video Solutions, Magnifi

Nikki Perugini, UX and Design Director, Accedo

Rachel Deas, Programme Manager, Red Bee Media

Sylviane Lecomte, VP Growth and Solutions, Bedrock Streaming

Sales Award

Winner: Melissa Davis, Regional Director of Sales, Evertz



Shortlist:

Alexandra Giusto, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts & Strategy, Zixi

Helen Jeffrey, International Sales Director, NEP Connect

Katri Sillaste, Commercial Director, TV3 Group Estonia

Stacey Moorcroft, Director of Business Operations, Ross Video

Production Support Engineer Award - Sponsored by Riedel

Winner: Zoe Mendelsön, Technical Supervisor, SKY



Shortlist:

Anna Masko, Senior Graphics Operator, MOOV TV

Emily Bergun, Production Support Engineer, Sky

Kathleen Gray, Senior Broadcast Engineer, NEP

Suzanne Sharman, Production Artist, Singular.Live

Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic

Winner: Hollie Keen, Product Professional, BT Media & Broadcast



Shortlist:

Eileen Kennedy-MacDonald, UX Researcher and Designer, Ross Video

Emily Bergun, Associate Technical Specialist, Sky

Jeremina Akrofi-Daniels, Multiskilled Operator, NEP Bow Tie

Lauryn Fuller, Graphics Operator, MOOV TV

Ray Kasprzyr, Product Specialist - Routers, Evertz

Shola Russell, Productions Coordinator, EMG

Sophie Kneeshaw, Associate Developer, Sky

Holly Choules, Multi-Skilled Operator and Project Manager, Zest4TV

Business Leader Award - Sponsored by LiveU

Winner: Hannah Barnhardt, COO & Co-Founder, TMT Insights



Shortlist:

Idunn Sofie Riise, Co- Founder & MD, Zille Media

Rebekah Wilson, CEO & Technical Co-Founder, Source Elements

Claire Wilkie, Founder, Limitless Broadcast

Shannan Louis, Owner and Head of Studios, Fatbelly VFX

Charlotte Layton, COO, Racoon Post

The Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Red Bee Media

Pixotope - Winner



Shortlist: