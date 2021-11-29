BB&S Introduces Compact Bicolor Fresnel Light

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Danish lighting specialist BB&S Lighting has announced that it has added the Compact Bicolor Fresnel (CFL) to its family of Compact Beamlight LED studio fixtures.

The company said it is the smallest footprint (5.5-in/14cm) Fresnel on the market. It draws just 38W and outputs over 2400 lumens at 96 TLCI (tunable from 2700 to 5600°K).

In addition, the new CFL features a genuine curved glass 90mm Fresnel lens that ensures even field distribution in addition to excellent shadow rendering.

CFL outputs a hard-shadow beam that fades from 100% at center to 50% at the edges, making it exceptional for mixing and overlapping with other lights while eliminating blinding glare, the company said. The 3.5-lb/1.6kg, fit-anywhere fixture has enough output to make it useful as key, fill or backlight from 8 to 18 feet/3 to 6 meters.

The CFL’s zooming capability is operated via BBS’ smart ring-controlled focus system with a range of 11-52 degrees. In addition to a generous focus range, the fixture offers silent operation thanks to a highly efficient heat dissipation rear section that eliminates the usual cooling fan system.

The company said the light may be operated via the BB&S 4-Way Controller that can provide DMX 512/RDM to two fixtures simultaneously. The range of power options includes: 40W Driver/Dimmer with D-Tap cable (battery operation), 65W PSU (any voltage worldwide 110-270V) and locking AC cable.

The new Fresnel is fully compatible with BB&S’ other studio fixtures including Compact Beamlights and Pipelines (same 4-Way Controller), and the Area 48 range, as well as the BB&S Tracklight system which offers adapters for DMX or BTE Mesh control.

Light control accessories include optional Rotating Magnetic Barndoors, Magnetic Top Hat and a Magnetic filter ring to easily add items like Magnetic Prismatic Ecliptic filters in 10x20°, 10x40° and 10x60°, as well as Lee 251, Quarter White, 253 Hampshire Frost and 450 3/8 diffusion.

The CFL comes with an adjustable yoke-mounted TVMP and 2-meter cable mounted with a 4pin XLR male connector. MSRP for the Compact Bicolor Fresnel is $650.