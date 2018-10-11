Barnfind Technologies Launches U.S. Division

SANDEFJORD, NORWAY AND NEW YORK—Barnfind Technologies, a manufacturer of multifunction, signal-neutral fiber transport solutions, this week launched Barnfind USA, its U.S.-based support, service and sales arm.

John Cerquone, founder of Manhattan-based manufacturer rep firm CER-TEC Inc., will serve as president of sales at Barnfind USA, the company said.

John Cerquone

The new company will make its public debut as an exhibitor at the NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-18, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, where it will demo Barnfind products, including its new BTF1-41 frame, the company said. Executives will be on hand to talk about the company’s U.S. plans and the launch of its New York and North Carolina offices.

“We are very excited to grow our presence in the United States, an extremely important market for Barnfind,” said Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “We have a top-notch team in place with vast knowledge of the broadcast and media industries and years of experience in the key markets we serve.”

Key executives at the newly formed U.S. support, sales and service company, include Renard Fiscus, vice president, field operations; Andrea Cummis, vice president, technology; and George Gonos, vice presdent, marketing and administration.

Besides the BTF1-41 frame, Barnfind will show enhanced versions of its BarnOne frames and BarnMini converters at the NAB Show New York in booth N1029.

More information is available on the Barnfind USA website.