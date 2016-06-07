Balasundaram Joins Volicon Engineering Team

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Van Balasundaram is the latest member of the Volicon engineering team, joining as a systems engineer. He is based out of Sutton, England and will report to Volicon’s Senior Sales Director Paul Higuera.

Van Balasundaram

Prior to coming on board at Volicon, Balasundaram served as director of marketing at Digital TV Labs. He also previously held positions at Harris Systems, Ipercast International, and with BT. According to Volicon’s press release, he has experience working as a sales engineer, solution architect, platform manager, and marketing director for digital video delivery systems and services.

Volicon, which is now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, is a provider of enterprise media intelligence services.