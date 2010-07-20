Axteca American Recruits Broadcast Vet Sergio Romero

LOS ANGELES: Azteca America announced today the appointment of Sergio Romero to the position of programming manager. The appointment is effective immediately.



“With more than 20 years of experience working with Telemundo and Univision in areas such as programming, sales and promotion, he will surely strengthen our reach within the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Alberto Santini Lara, executive vice president of programming, production and marketing.



Romero started out at age 13 as a disc jockey for KINT in El Paso, Texas. After graduating from the University of Colorado in Boulder and working for KBNO radio in Denver, he moved to local TV stations in Denver and Houston before becoming network producer of programming and promotion for Telemundo and later, director of promotions for Univision.



He will report directly to Alberto Santini Lara, working in close coordination to refine the Azteca America network grid to reach the broadest appeal for Hispanic audiences. Azteca has affiliates in 70 markets and clears around 90 percent of U.S. Hispanic households.