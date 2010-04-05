Axon to show Synapse with 3Gb/s CWDM fiber multiplexing

At NAB (booth N1119), Axon, a manufacturer of signal processing equipment, will introduce a Synapse fiber multiplexing and demultiplexing solution. Cascading two I/O panels enables users to mux/demux 16 channels onto one fiber, making it a highly dense CWDM solution.

As a standard feature, the Synapse modular range offers extensive fiber solutions where users can go directly from and to almost any processing module via an optional fiber module on the I/O panel. The company recently added the high-density 3Gb/s eight-channel fiber transmitter (1310nM) GFT80+BFT80 and receiver GFR80+BFR80 to provide up to 144 channels of fiber inputs/outputs in single 4RU frame.

These options are now extended with the introduction of a wavelength multiplexing solution. There are two transmitter options consisting of the 3Gb/s eight-channel fiber transmitter with fibers ranging from 1270nm to 1410nm (GFT80+BFT88) and a 3Gb/s eight-channel fiber transmitter with fibers ranging from 1470nm to 1610nm (GFT80+BFT89). The modules have cross module input channel swapping for emergency and back-up purposes and full diagnostics for each fiber output properties and health. Graphical diagnostics are available through Axon's Cortex free monitoring and control software.

To fully deploy the CDWM multiplexing and demultiplexing within the Synapse product range the BFM88 and BFM89 are required. The BFM88 and BFM89 are passive optical multiplexing/de-multiplexing modules onto single mode fibers. These modules allow you to multiplex or demultiplex eight wavelengths onto or from one fiber with use of CDWM technology. The BFM88 can handle eight wavelengths from 1270nm to 1410nm and the BFM89 from 1470nm to 1610nm. An option to extend the multiplex inputs/outputs is also available. This will give you the opportunity to cascade two combiners, mounted on Synapse mountable connector panels.