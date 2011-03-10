Axon to feature new Synapse modules, 3-D multiviewer

Axon Digital will place 10 new Synapse modules and a 3-D multiviewer at center stage during the 2011 NAB Show.

Among the key new Synapse products will be the GRB100, a 3Gb/s HD and SD 48 x 16 channel shuffler/re-embedder. With this unit, source audio channels used for embedding into the SDI output can be derived from two individual 3Gb/s HD or SD inputs and from the 32 channels that are available in the quad-speed multiplexing audio ADD-ON bus.

The Synapse-powered SynView multiview product line has been enhanced with 3-D multiviewing. Setup of the 3-D multivewer is done through Cortex. Two multiview inputs are locked to each other and displayed side by side, and stereoscopic displays then output a 3-D image, with tallies, borders and UMD information processed for 3-D display.

See Axon at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3024.

