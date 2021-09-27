Axis Launches an NFT Entertainment Channel

LOS ANGELES—In another sign of the growing interest in blockchain technologies and NFTs in the entertainment industry, the Axis Technologies Group has announced that it will be launching of NFTtoday.tv, a channel dedicated for NFT entertainment with game tutorials, resources, reviews, movies, music videos and other media dealing with NFTs, DeFi, digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

NFTtoday.tv will be available on Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and both iOS and Google application in November 2021.

Axis also announced that its ETHFUND.io, a new platform for creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for the entertainment industry, is planning the launch of its first NFT drop for the pilot documentary of "The NFT Revolution Documentary", a Hollywood casted documentary. The First NFT Drop on the ETHFUND.io platform is planned for October 18, 2021.

Axis noted that NFTs in film have been growing in popularity. The first major film to introduce NFTs was “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the new “Space Jam” movie was accompanied by 91,000 NFTs as free and cheap collectible digital cards. John Wick, The Hunger Games, and Mad Men are also planning on releasing NFTs to supplement their franchises as studios look to increase fan engagement and to establish new revenue streams.

CNN has launched an NFT initiative and Fox has invested in blockchain tech provider Eluvio .

Axis Technologies Group focuses on the promotion, development, management and marketing of decentralized finance.