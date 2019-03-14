AWS Launches Media Services Compatibility Program

SEATTLE—AWS has announced the launch of a new Media Services Compatibility Program, aimed at helping customers understand which third-party video products work with AWS Media Services.

The program includes a clear description of each product and configuration that has been tested, and in a blog post the company said it will open up “architectures that are as unique and varied as the video providers.”

AWS has already launched a list of technology partners who have successfully completed the compatibility testing with AWS Elemental Media Live. They include Elemental Live, Anevia, Net Insight, Vitec, Zixi and open source projects such as ffmeg, OBS Studio and VLC.

The blog post said AWS Elemental MediaLive is the first AWS Media Service offering compatibility testing and accepts RTMP (Push or Pull), RTP, RTP + FEC and HLS.