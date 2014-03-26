Aviwest to Introduce Contribution Video Encoder at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Aviwest will introduce the DMNG RACK180, an advanced hybrid contribution video encoder that’s part of the DMNG RACK Series. Designed for newsgathering, broadcast and defense applications, this rack-mountable 1RU chassis solution enables newsgathering vehicles to take advantage of satellite and 3G/4G cellular networks.



Bonding cellular and satellite connections work together to ensure transmission resilience since bonded cellular connections act as a seamless back up to satellite when weather conditions or congested networks cause satellite bandwidth to fluctuate. Users can also send live HD or recorded files over bonded cellular networks from moving vehicles.



Based on the same hardware and software cores as the DMNG PRO180-RA portable transmitter, the DMNG RACK180 has eight 3G/4G modems, one Wi-Fi modem and dual best-in-class H.264 video encoders. It also integrates Aviwest’s SafeStreams technology. Setup and monitoring can be performed via the front-panel touchscreen, and the system can be remotely controlled from an Aviwest DMNG Studio receiver or DMNG network management system.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Aviwest will be in booth SU9113.