Avid Names McManus Chief Customer Experience Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.—In what the company describes as an expansion of its total customer success strategy, Avid has announced that it has created the new role of chief customer experience officer (CCXO) and has appointed Kathy-Anne McManus to the position.

McManus joined Avid in 2019 as the senior vice president of global customer solutions & services. This new title is an expansion of her role as SVP, which she will still serve as, and will see her leading ideation, design and implementation of new programs, processes and systems to boost the overall customer experience in every interaction with Avid.

“We’re extending our customer-centric mindset to every type of engagement—whether that’s a music student downloading and subscribing to Pro Tools on the Avid Store for the very first time, or a massive media company with a global footprint of deployed Avid products that is now transitioning to the cloud,” said McManus. “Every touch-point can inspire our customers and repeatedly affirm they’ve made the right choice with Avid.”

McManus had a previous stint with Avid where she served as the vice president of worldwide professional services and director of services for Asia Pacific. She also held senior leadership roles in the services and support organizations for Adobe, Amdocs, Ericsson and Telstra throughout her more than 25 year career.

As CCXO, McManus will report to Avid’s CEO.