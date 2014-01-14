Avid Hires New Execs

BURLINGTON, MASS.— Avid has appointed two technology industry veterans to senior management positions.



Rick Lowenstein has been named senior vice president of customer success and professional services, while Mitch Weaver joins as vice president of software development.



Reporting directly to Avid president and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr., Lowenstein will be responsible for driving customer engagement and increasing customer service levels. Weaver will spearhead the company’s software development efforts, reporting to Chris Gahagan, Avid senior vice president of products and services.



Lowenstein brings more than 18 years of senior management experience in professional services, consulting and support at technology organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He joins Avid from Adobe Systems where, as vice president of consulting, he managed the company’s Americas enterprise consulting practice for all digital marketing products. He was previously executive vice president of customer service at Brightree, executive vice president of professional services for Deltek and vice president of professional services for Agile Software, Workscape and PeopleSoft.



Weaver has more than 34 years’ experience in leading technical operations, specializing in large systems software development, most recently as corporate vice president and general manager at Cadence Design Systems. He was previously president and CEO of Translogic Technology Incorporate, and general manager at both Mentor Graphics Corporation and HP.