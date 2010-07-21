Avid, Dixon Sports Computing streamline content handling, repurposing

Avid is working with Dixon Sports Computing to help sports broadcasters increase the value of their existing media assets and accelerate HD production workflows through a new integration between the Avid Interplay Production and the Dixon Hilite System.

Users can now utilize their media assets in new ways with an integration that makes it easy to find and locate appropriate clips quickly in real time or from archive systems to create highlight and news packages.

The Dixon Hilite system is designed to log and manage metadata for the sports broadcast industry. Sports organizations are creating and delivering compelling sports content faster with an integration that helps production staff add more information about their media assets by using specialized logging and retrieval of sports-related metadata. Leveraging Avid’s Web Services API in Interplay, Dixon and Avid users can now speed project turnaround by automatically populating Interplay with enhanced sports-based metadata.

The Golf Channel is the first to take advantage of the Avid Interplay and Dixon Hilite system integration, and its users can quickly log footage and metadata with Dixon, build and transfer sequences to Interplay, then edit in Interplay-connected Avid editing systems or transfer to an integrated third-party archive system.

Ken Botelho, senior director of engineering at Golf Channel said that by incorporating Avid and Dixon solutions as part of its new file-based media asset management system, all assets are “reachable, streamable, capturable and playable.”

“Time is money, and searching through more than 100,000 hours of content in a variety of formats with legacy material that doesn’t have robust metadata is extremely time-consuming,” he said. “With the Dixon Hilite System and Interplay integration we’re able to dramatically speed production time and free up more time to create unique content for our viewers, as our editors can see the stream from Avid servers into proxy, add all new metadata, search it, log it and put it back into the bin. By making everything searchable, producers, editors and librarians can now sit down and recall any content, anywhere and make a decision.”