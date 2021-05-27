Avid CEO Jeff Rosica Named Chairman of Boston Arts Academy Foundation

BOSTON—The Boston Arts Academy Foundation has announced the election of Avid Technology CEO and president Jeff Rosica to board chairman.

The BAA Foundation raises essential funds for Boston Arts Academy (BAA), the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. It also announced that longtime Foundation chair Lee Pelton will become chairman emeritus as well as president and CEO of The Boston Foundation.

"It is with great honor that I follow in the footsteps of Lee Pelton," said Rosica in a statement. "Boston Arts Academy Foundation engages private donors in funding programming and opportunities that allow young artists to find their voices, express themselves, and achieve their dreams. I am grateful to serve Boston Arts Academy's students and faculty during this critical time in our city and our school's history."

Under Pelton's leadership, the BAA Foundation hired Denella J. Clark as president, who built an exceptional team that helped bridge the annual multi-million funding gap between Boston Arts Academy's allocation from Boston Public Schools and the true cost of the school's arts-intensive and college preparatory education—equivalent to $5,000 per student each year.

The Foundation has also raised more than $12 million towards its $32 million comprehensive Building Our Future Campaign, which augments the school's budget and builds long-term financial sustainability.

In 2022, Boston Arts Academy's new school building will open directly across from Fenway Park, immediately increasing the number of students from 480 to 500 and allowing future increases over the years.

Rosica has served on the BAA Foundation Board since 2018 and has worked to raise awareness and support for the school from the media and entertainment industry.

In 2018, Avid Technology licensed all Boston Arts Academy students to use its music and audio creation software, Pro Tools, and in late 2020, donated state-of-the-art equipment to help outfit BAA's new school building.

Rosica also served as the chair of BAA Honors 2019, which raised a record-breaking $1.3 million. Avid has made more than $800,000 in technology and Building Our Future Campaign investments for the school.