Michelle Munson Replaces John Park on Avid Board

BURLINGTON, Mass.—A pair of changes have come to Avid’s Board of Directors, as the company has announced that appointed Michelle Munson as a director on the board while 12-year board member John H. Park is resigning from his position. Both Munson’s arrival and Park’s resignation are effective immediately.

Michelle Munson

Munson is currently the co-founder and CEO of media technology provider Eluvio. She was also a founder and CEO of Aspera for 13 years, during which time she earned a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award as a co-inventor of the Aspera FASP transport technology. Munson is a SMPTE Fellow, won the Charles S. Swartz Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hollywood Professional Association and was named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers, among other honors.

“With Michelle Munson’s background as a technologist and business leader in media technology, Avid’s board strengthens its extensive industry expertise in order to best represent the markets we serve, as well as support our shareholders and their interests,” said Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO and president. “I’m very happy that Michelle helps our board to gain a broader and more comprehensive view of media technology and the needs of Avid customers, while complementing its solid mix of experience in media and business management, governance, education and finance.”

Park’s departure comes after 12 years on Avid’s Board of Directors.

“Avid is well positioned for potential future growth and it has been my pleasure and honor to collaborate with the board and management team that’s been driving improved performance,” said Park. “The company is in good hands and with Michelle’s technology expertise added to the mix, Avid will become better prepared for long term innovation and success.”