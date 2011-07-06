Avid, Adobe Make Offers to Frustrated FCP Users



BURLINGTON, MASS. & SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Smelling opportunity from the recent uproar over the latest release of Apple’s Final Cut Pro, Avid and Adobe are offering incentives to frustrated FCP users to switch to their editing platforms.



Avid is offering a limited-time Final Cut Pro Crossgrade promotion for qualified Final Cut Pro customers (those who have purchased versions prior to the latest version, Final Cut Pro X). Available now, this crossgrade offer is designed to offer a fast, cost-effective path for FCP users to implement Avid’s Media Composer into their workflow. The company is slashing the price of Media Composer v5.5 to FCP users from $2295 to $995, a 60 percent savings. The limited time offer expires Sept. 30, 2011.



“We are pleased to provide existing Final Cut Pro users with the opportunity to obtain Media Composer and augment and complement their existing workflows,” said Paul Foeckler, vice president, creative professionals products and solutions for Avid. “Users who may be facing uncertainty now also have access to a Mac OS native industry-leading editing solution from Avid – a company that is dedicated to listening to their needs through our commitment to openness, collaboration and innovation in professional editing workflows.”



Adobe is reaching out to both FCPX users as well as Avid Media Composer customers by cutting in half the price on its Adobe Creative Suite CS5.5 production Premium or Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5. Eligible Adobe suite and point product customers also qualify for the program. The offer expires Sept. 30, 2011.



“We’re hearing from video professionals that they want pro level tools that address cutting edge work but also allow them to use legacy footage and workflows,” said Jim Guerard, general manager and vice president of professional video and audio, Adobe. “At Adobe we’ve been in the trenches with video pros for years and with Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 and CS5.5 Production Premium we’ve delivered professional-grade tools that are already being battle-tested by some of the most innovative filmmakers, broadcasters and video pros.”



