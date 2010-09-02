Autodesk launches AutoCAD for Mac

For nearly two decades, if you wanted to run AutoCAD you had to use a PC. Now Autodesk is reintroducing its AutoCAD virtual design and engineering software suite for the Mac platform.

The new version of AutoCAD runs natively on Mac OS X and will also includes a new free mobile application for Apple’s iPad, iPhone and iPod touch products, allowing users to edit and share their AutoCAD designs in the field.

AutoCAD for Mac has an intuitive interface and takes full advantage of Mac OS X, including graphical browsing of design files with Cover Flow and use of Multi-Touch gestures on Mac notebooks, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad for intuitive pan and zoom features. User experience design patterns, such as the visual approach to drawing and layout management, have also been incorporated into the new AutoCAD for Mac.

With support for native creation and editing files in the DWG file format, AutoCAD for Mac also offers easy collaboration with suppliers, customers, clients and partners regardless of platform. Files created in previous versions of AutoCAD will open seamlessly in AutoCAD for Mac, boosting productivity by reducing time-consuming file translation and cleanup of converted data. There’s also an extensive API (application programming interface) and flexible customization options that allow for GUI customization.



AutoCAD for Mac and the AutoCAD WS mobile application will be available beginning this fall.