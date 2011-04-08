Auralex unveils MudGuard at Musikmesse

Auralex Acoustics unveiled its MudGuard microphone isolator at Musikmesse 2011 in Frankfurt. The MudGuard is the newest member of the ISO series family of products designed to help isolate monitors, amps, microphones and stands from hard surfaces in recording studios.

The Auralex MudGuard, ideal for voice-overs and vocals, features the company’s Studiofoam sound-absorbing acoustical foam, which helps to reduce excessive room ambience and off-axis sound. It mounts easily to most microphone stands and clips and has an adjustable height. Included hardware allows the microphone to be moved closer to the MudGuard for a more controlled sound, or a more open sound by moving the microphone away from the MudGuard. The highly portable MudGuard is easy to pack up and take to various recording sessions.