Audiotonix Group Brings in Solid State Logic

CHESSINGTON, ENGLAND—Audiotonix continues to grow its group of audio brands with the acquisition of Solid State Logic. SSL now joins DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Calrec and Allen & Heath as part of Audiotonix.

Audiotonix designs, engineers and manufactures professional audio mixing consoles and ancillary products. The company includes products from the members of its group of audio brands to be used in live sound, broadcast, recording studios and other productions.

Solid State Logic joins the group as a manufacturer of analog and digital audio consoles and creative tools for music, broadcast, live and post production professionals.