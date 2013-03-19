Audio-Technica U.S. Mourns Death of Founder

Hideo Matsushita



STOW, OHIO —Hideo Matsushita, the founder of audio equipment makerAudio-Technica, passed away March 6. He was 93.



Matsushita founded the company in 1962 as a maker of phonograph cartridges. The company has since branched out into microphones, wireless microphone systems, headphones, in-ear monitoring systems and turntables. It has maintained its legacy business as one of few phonograph cartridge makers still active along with making consumer-level turntables as well.



Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO Phil Cajka said, “Hideo Matsushita was a wonderful person and a true visionary, laying the foundation for Audio-Technica to grow over the past 50 years. He exemplified true leadership, with commitment to and passion for music and an unmatched work ethic.”



Matsushita’s son, Kazuo, has led the company since 1993. Last year, the company celebrated its 50th year in business.

