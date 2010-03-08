ATTO Technology introduces next-generation RAID storage adapters

Amherst, NY-based ATTO Technology, a provider of storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions will soon release its third-generation ExpressSAS SAS/SATA RAID adapters, based on 6Gb/s SAS technology. The company now offers a complete line of 6Gb/s SAS/SATA-based connectivity solutions for high-performance media and entertainment and general IT environments.

Available in four port configurations (eight internal, eight external, four internal/four external and 16 internal) while supporting SAS, SATA and solid-state drives (SSDs), ExpressSAS RAID adapters combine a 6Gb/s SAS architecture and innovative features to deliver an affordable host-level RAID solution for high-bandwidth workflows, such as digital content creation, streaming video, transactional databases, and e-mail and Web servers.

ATTO incorporates value-add features into its line of RAID adapters to ensure smooth data transfers and consistent performance levels. Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology controls the acceleration of data transfers to move large amounts of data faster and more efficiently, and DriveAssure technology prevents premature drive failures ensuring uninterrupted access to data. These features help customers create, share and protect data more effectively.

In addition to industry standard RAID levels 0, 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 40, 50 and 60, ExpressSAS RAID adapters offer exclusive DVRAID protection for digital video environments. ExpressSAS 6Gb/s SAS/SATA RAID adapters also feature CacheAssure, a flash-based protection module that provides a maintenance-free solution that protects against the loss of cached data during a power or system failure.