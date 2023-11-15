ATSC Members Elect Three Board Members
Three-year terms for Mark Aitken, Dr. Paul Hearty, Kerry Oslund start in January
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. (ATSC) has announced that its members have elected three media and technology executives to serve on the ATSC Board of Directors for three-year terms that begin in January 2024.
Mark Aitken, senior vice president of advanced media at Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been re-elected for a second three-year term. Also elected to the ATSC Board are Dr. Paul Hearty, chief standards strategist at Samsung Research America, and Kerry Oslund, vice president, strategy and business development at the E.W. Scripps Company.
In addition, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers appointed Guy Bouchard as an ATSC board member representing IEEE. Bouchard, who is chair of the Montreal Chapter of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, succeeds Dr. Yian Wu of Canada’s Communications Research Centre, on ATSC’s Board.
In announcing the board members, ATSC also thanked board members who are completing their terms at the end of 2023: Mark Corl of Triveni Digital and Jon Fairhurst of Samsung.
“ATSC is working to anticipate the needs of our members and the industry, supported by our board’s strategic direction. Our board of seasoned executives from the broadcast, cable and consumer technology industries provide a wealth of experience to help ATSC steer through ongoing change and growth,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland..
Current board members whose terms continue in 2024 include:
- Lynn Claudy, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB);
- Zandra Clarke, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers;
- Jim DeChant, Production Distribution & Revenue Group, LLC;
- Fred Engel, PBS North Carolina;
- Adam Goldberg, Sony Electronics;
- Brett Jenkins, Nexstar Media Group;
- Brian Markwalter, Consumer Technology Association;
- Richard Friedel, Broadcast Advocate (2023 Chairman);
- Andy Scott, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association;
- Anne Schelle, Pearl TV;
- John Taylor, LG Electronics USA.
