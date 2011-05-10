Atlona Shipping New Extender Kit



SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Atlona Technologies is shipping its AT-DVI4-100SR DVI extender kit which can provide reliable extension of full, uncompressed 48-bit video up to 350 feet at 4Kx2K resolution (four times the resolution of 1080p) over a single Cat 5/6/7 cable, the company says in a written statement.



The AT-DVI4-100SR extender kit offers a solution for remotely located DVI sources such as computers, video codecs, and matrix switchers, Atlona says. In addition, the AT-DVI4-100SR features HDBaseT technology and the unit offers bi-directional RS-232, IR, and Ethernet pass through. “With its ability to extend uncompressed video at 4Kx2K resolution up to 350 feet, our new AT-DVI4-100SR DVI is ideal for a variety of applications that require the highest quality video, such as 2K cinema projectors, connecting X-Ray machines or other medical equipment to high-resolution 2K displays, and broadcast studios, where it provides better quality than 20-foot DVI cable over much longer distances,” said Steve Heintz, product manager for Atlona's Si line. In addition, “its support for bi-directional IR, RS-232, and Ethernet simplifies installations and lowers costs for integrators,” he said.



With Ethernet pass-through, the AT-DVI4-100SR eliminates the need for an additional dedicated cable run for displays with on-board applications, such as Pandora and Netflix. Support for bi-directional IR and RS-232 makes the unit ideal for use with control and automation solutions. Fully HDCP and EDID compliant, the AT-DVI4-100SR complies with all Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) formats utilized with specialized projectors or commercial LCD panels, and supports refresh rates of 24 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz, and 60 Hz.



-- Government Video



