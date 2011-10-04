ATG Broadcast upgrades BBC Studio Three to 3Gb/s HD-SDI operation

ATG Broadcast is working with BBC Studios and Post Production to deliver a major upgrade of Studio Three at Television Centre in London.

Studio Three is being converted from SD to 1080p50 HD, becoming the fifth permanent HD studio at Television Centre.

The upgraded system is being fully equipped for 3Gb/s HD-SDI operation. The main video switcher will have fiber-optic feeds from Sony HDC 1500 cameras. Other infrastructure includes a Snell Cygnus router, Crystal Vision signal converters and other glue equipment. Several existing production control desks are being modified to incorporate additional equipment panels.

With the completion of the refurbishment, BBC Studios and Post Production will have five fully integrated HD studios at Television Centre.