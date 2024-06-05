Ateliere Names Eugene Sarmiento VP of Sales and Business Development, EMEA

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies has hired Eugene Sarmiento as its new Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Sarmiento offers a dynamic entrepreneurial management style that balances business acumen and technology domain knowledge gained from past roles that have included leadership positions at Operative, Salesforce, and Ericsson, the company said. With well-established industry relationships at all levels in customer and partner organizations, Sarmiento will play a critical role in driving growth for Ateliere's cloud-native media solutions and strengthening the company's position in the region.

“As we continue our AI-first approach to address clients’ current and future needs, Eugene’s first-hand understanding of customers’ goals and challenges will play a critical role in our continued expansion in the region and beyond,” says Ateliere Chief Revenue Officer Kira Baca. “I look forward to his significant impact on our sales efforts and market reach.”

“The key challenge facing media companies today is to make sure they keep pace with advancements in AI and automation, and integrate these technologies into their existing workflows,” says Sarmiento. “I chose to join Ateliere because the company is at the forefront of AI and cloud-based media workflow automation. Strategic partnerships with AWS and others as well as collaboration with key customers will support this shift across a wide range of use cases and processes.”