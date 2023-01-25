Ateliere, Amdocs’ Vubiquity Partner To Accelerate Content Packaging, Distribution

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., and JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Ateliere Creative Technologies and Amdocs are collaborating to enable media companies to meet growing content demands.

Ateliere, a developer of media supply chain solutions, has selected Amdocs’ Vubiquity as its preferred managed services partner. Ateliere customers running on Ateliere Connect now have access to Vubiquity media services and global support, the company said.

Vubiquity also will expand its existing video processing technology to run the cloud-native Ateliere Connect media supply chain platform, enabling it to reach platforms beyond the more than 2,800 destinations it reaches today and to scale content packaging and delivery quickly and cost effectively, it said.

The Amdocs’ solution offers capabilities across the entire media supply chain, from video-on-demand and localization to mastering and distribution managed services, it said.

Ateliere Connect provides enhanced toolsets to source and deliver Interoperable Master Format (IMF) while seamlessly integrating with Vubiquity’s existing apps and workflows, such as MetaVU and AssetVU. Ateliere’s Deep Analysis / FrameDNA AI technology mitigates pain points around content localization and removes video duplication through version consolidation, it said.

“The world of streaming content continues to evolve at an accelerated pace in order to entertain a global audience that demands superior quality content across any touchpoint,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “This collaboration will provide global media companies a unique offering that enables them to create seamless end-to-end experiences, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiency.”