Astound Broadband Launches 1.2 Gigabit Internet & New Streaming App

PRINCETON, N.J.—The nation’s sixth largest cable operator, Astound Broadband, has announced the launch of faster internet services with download speeds of up to 1200 Mbps and up to 50 Mbps upload.

In addition to the faster 1.2 Gigabit speed broadband offering, the company also unveiled their new streaming application, the Astound TV+ app.

When paired with the company’s IPTV video service, customers will be able to download the Astound TV+ app for free and use WiFi to stream live TV and free On Demand programs in and out of the home on a variety of platforms, including iOS or Android phones and tablets, select Android TVs, Apple TVs and Fire TV devices via astoundtv.com.

Subscription to Astound TV (IPTV) service is required to access the app.

The app and faster broadband offerings are the first major product launch since RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch were unified under the Astound Brand earlier this year.

“These innovative options provide customers with what they want most – optimal speed, more content, and even better choice and control,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. “The introduction of 1.2 Gigabit speed offers optimal performance with greater capacity for working, streaming, learning, gaming, conferencing and more. The new Astound TV+ app is also a great complement to our suite of TV and Internet offerings, giving customers more options for accessing and enjoying entertainment on their devices. These new products continue to deliver the best experience for our customers supported by an award-winning customer service team.”

Key features of the Astound TV+ App include: