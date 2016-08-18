Aspera, GV Among HPA 2016 Engineering Excellence Winners

LOS ANGELES—It’s a fab four that will be honored with the Hollywood Professional Association’s 2016 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards, as Aspera, Grass valley, Real D and SGO all will be recognized. According to HPA, the Engineering Excellence Awards spotlight companies and individuals that provide services to the professional media content industry for outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution and/or archiving.

Aspera will be honored for its FASP Stream application software, which enables live streaming of broadcast video globally over commodity internet networks. Grass Valley’s GV Node real time IP processing and edge routing platform has also been tapped for the award; it provides accurate switching of video signals from SDI or IP. The RealD Ultimate Screen is another recipient, delivering images in both 2D and 3D formats. And the group is rounded out with SGO’s Mistika, a DI post-production system.

The HPA Awards will also take time to recognize excellence in 12 craft categories, present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Herb Dow and the Charles S. Swartz Award to Michelle Munson.

All winners and honorees will be recognized during the HPA Awards gala on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.