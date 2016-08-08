Herb Dow to Receive HPA Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES—In recognition of his service and commitment to the professional media content industry, the Hollywood Professional Association has announced it will give its Lifetime Achievement Award to post-production professional Herb Dow.

Herb Dow

Dow began his career as an editor before transitioning to developing technologies for post-production. It is this that cause many to label him the “Godfather of non-linear editing,” as he developed the Ediflex, which is considered one of the first pre-digital, non-linear editing systems. In his career he has also served as senior vice president of Lightworks, where he donated editing systems to film schools across the country; he helped build the visual effects division for Encore Video; and he was senior vice president of Media.net. He also created Postproductionpro.com, a LinkedIn for the post industry. Dow is currently working with Bebop Technology to transition post production to a cloud environment.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is not an annual award, but rather given at the discretion of the HPA Awards Committee.

“Herb Dow has not only been the face of technology that has enhanced the creative process, he has been the heart of our community as well,” said Leon Silverman, former president of the HPA and last year’s recipient of the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award; he will present this year’s award to Dow. “Over the years he has worn many hats, but his hands have consistently helped. Through his infamous “roasts” and weekly post production industry lunches, Herb has been the master of ceremonies who has brought out industry together and into the digital age.”

Dow will receive the award at the HPA Awards gala on Nov. 17 at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles.