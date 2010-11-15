Asian Games production relies on 130 EVS servers

Guangzhou Asian Games Broadcasting (GAB), the 2010 Asian Games host broadcaster is using EVS systems for its live operations, including multicamera recording, live replays and highlight editing at various venues of the event.



Production teams, including 22 Chinese TV stations, will use a total of 130 EVS SD/HD servers and their live production controllers to cover the games, which began Nov. 12 and will conclude Nov. 27 in Guangzhou, China.



More than 50 venues are equipped with an advanced broadcast technology infrastructure. Host broadcaster GAB appointed a number of broadcast specialists, among them 22 Chinese broadcasters, to provide teams and equipment to manage the production of the international TV and radio feed at the different venues. Operations include live replays and live editing with EVS systems.