ASG Hires Execs for Expanding Managed Services Team

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has announced two executive-level appointments within its Managed Services team, with Mike Tyler joining as director of operations, production and Reham Ayoub being hired as director of operations, creative.

Tyler and Ayoub report to Jody Boatwright, vice president and general manager of Managed Services, Media Production, ASG.

ASG’s Managed Services team provides customized workforce and talent solutions for creative, media production, business operations, IT and engineering roles.

“It’s an important and large part of ASG’s overall business that involves managing hundreds of personnel from coast to coast and abroad," says Boatwright. "Mike and Reham both possess the unique skill set needed to spearhead operations of this ever-expanding and complex business unit. I’m confident the addition of these two, tremendous leaders will greatly benefit our team and all of ASG.”

Tyler will oversee onsite production teams supporting ASG’s clients' studios and event venues, while Reham Ayoub will oversee creative operations, post production and design teams that support clients on premises and remotely. Each will lead a team of roughly 200 people.

Tyler has a unique history with ASG. He’s worked as an employee for an outsourced ASG Managed Services team, as a Managed Services client, and as a systems integration client. Tyler will now act as liaison between the production teams under the ASG Managed Services umbrella and Managed Services leadership. Key to this role is to ensure embedded and onsite managed services team members are integrated within ASG’s culture. His extensive media production background includes live news direction, major sports broadcasts, video editing, camerawork, and engineering for broadcast TV and corporate facilities.

His management style began at the early age of 19, directing live, daily two-hour newscasts: “In those early years, like most rookies I was a bit rough around the edges and had a lot to learn and perfect,” he recalled. “At the end of each broadcast, the production team would gather to review, debrief and discuss all the things that went well, figure out where we needed improvement, and learn from any mistakes made along the way. This daily post-show debrief helped to reinforce the idea that together, working as a team, each of us shared the responsibility of delivering a flawless broadcast.”

Before joining ASG, Tyler was the senior manager for NetApp TV and oversaw NetApp’s studio production operations and its team of producers, directors, editors, multimedia technicians and freelance video production and film crews. In that role he worked across multiple divisions and directly with NetApp’s senior leaders to produce live events and webcasts.

“I believe the depth and breadth of my experience, along with the wisdom gained from my mistakes, enables me to be more empathetic and understanding of the many diverse and unique challenges that our managed services teams face on a daily basis,” he added.

In her new role as director of operations, creative, Reham Ayoub is responsible for supporting creative personnel who handle graphic design, copywriting, social media management, and branding projects as part of ASG’s Managed Services team. While she was most recently vice president of talent at Digitas North America, Ayoub is an experienced human resources executive who’s worked with leading advertising and marketing firms. In addition to Digitas, she held leading HR roles at the UK-based market research firm GWI, the search marketing company Acronym, as well as ad agencies 360i (now Dentsu Creative) and MullenLowe Profero.

Reham Ayoub (Image credit: ASG)

While at 360i, she continued to attract and retain top talent as the company acquired Vizeum Media. She led the company’s win for AdAge’s “Best Place to Work in Media” award in 2017, showcasing her strength in change management. During the pandemic, while HR Director at Acronym, Ayoub partnered with a local summer camp to create a curriculum for children ages 5-12 to relieve parents of school duties during working hours. She also created a virtual health and wellness program with classes to improve mental and social wellbeing at work. In 2022, she was certified as a Mental Health First Aider, providing her with tools to better support anyone experiencing a mental health-related crisis.

Ayoub takes great pride in the impact she’s made on the businesses and people she’s worked with. “Joining ASG allows me to combine my passion for people and operations to help optimize processes, foster collaboration, and drive the successful execution of creative projects as the organization continues to scale,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my inside agency perspective to my new role. Supporting creative people to realize their best work requires an optimal environment. I applaud the leaders at ASG for understanding this. I’m thrilled to be a part of the ASG team.”