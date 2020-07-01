Arvato Rebrands as Vidispine

GÜTERSLOH, Germany—Arvato Systems has announced its plan to combine its media & entertainment product portfolio with the Vidispine businesses under a relaunched Vidispine brand.

Arvato acquired Vidispine, a media supply chain company, in 2017 as part of a strategy to strengthen the link between the two companies’ complimentary solutions and expand into new markets.

This new Vidispine brand is meant to be a “content ecosystem” for Arvato’s product portfolio and professional services with a community of partner vendors, consultants and service providers and developers, according to the announcement.

The restructured portfolio includes media asset management, content planning & rights management, ad tech and the cross-industry content platform, VidiNet.

“In order to better support our customers, we feel the time is now right to combine these two leading portfolios under the Vidispine brand,” said Ralf Schürmann, CEO or Arvato systems. “Streamlining our portfolio and creating the framework for the content ecosystem enables us to better help companies working with media to focus on their core business, by providing easy access to technology that supports their business needs. The Vidispine platform enables customers to get the maximum value from their assets, rights, media inventory and market.”