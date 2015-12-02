Artel Video Systems Hires Traverse as CFO

WESTFORD, MASS. —IP- and fiber-based media transport provider Artel Video Systems has announced that David Traverse has been brought on to serve as the new vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

Traverse joins Artel after previously holding a number of financial roles with mobile, cloud-based management and telecommunications-based companies. He previously served as vice president of finance for the start-up Scratch Wireless. He also held positions at AccuRev and SoundBite Communications.

“We are excited to add David to the management committee,” said Michael Rizzo, president and CEO of Artel. “His strengths in strategic planning, cultivating business growth through acquisitions and partnerships, and maximizing shareholder value are critical to Artel as we continue to grow.”