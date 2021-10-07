Artel Unveils FiberLink ST 2110 Gateway

WESTFORD, Mass.—Artel Video Systems has introduced the FiberLink ST 2110 Gateway, which bridges SDI interfaces to JT-NM-tested SMPTE ST 2110 IP media streams.

Providing a gateway between legacy SDI environments and ST 2110 IP environments, this new addition to Artel's renowned FiberLink product family helps to extend the useful life of SDI implementations and equipment while opening the door to IP-based media transport and its benefits.

"In addition to operational simplicity and cost-effectiveness, this new FiberLink gateway boasts functional breadth that facilitates an evolutionary migration from SDI-based environments to IP ST 2110-based implementations," said Paul Seiden, director of international and channel sales at Artel Video Systems.

"With robust support for the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards, this powerful product gives broadcasters, service providers and other users a convenient and flexible solution for moving SDI-based media into and out of an IP-based environment," he said.

The plug-and-play FiberLink ST 2110 Gateway is available as a stand-alone system. It supports SMPTE ST 2110-10 (system timing and definitions), ST 2110-20 (uncompressed active video), ST 2110-21 (narrow sender and wide receiver), and ST 2110-30 (PCM digital audio, conformance Level A, B and C), as well as SMPTE ST 2022-7 for seamless protection switching of up to two video streams (up to 1080p).

The FiberLink ST 2110 Gateway supports 32+32 audio streams with WAN buffering, 16 channels of audio embed/extract per SDI interface, and shuffle functionality. Because the system can be managed with open control protocols including NMOS, EmBER+ and DashBoard, it can be deployed in a variety of environments.

The product is available now.