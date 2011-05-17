Arsenal Storage Solutions expands capabilities of 'Hop' producer

Illumination Entertainment, the producer of the feature film “Hop,” expanded its Avid Unity Version 5 Media Engine with the Arsenal Storage Solutions M1-A2 16TB RAID-5 protected add-on storage.

Dave Cory, the film’s assistant editor, required more storage to handle the project without jeopardizing any of the film’s existing online media as well as a way to protect the assets being digitized daily.

The M1-A2 provides hardware RAID-5 protection, dual 4Gb fiber connections and redundant power supplies. It supports both Avid Unity (compatible with version 4.x through 5.x) and Final Cut Pro. Configurations include as little as 8TB to as much as 48TB.

Arsenal Storage’s RAID-ready solutions are tailored for multistream, multiclient, uncompressed SD/HD/2K real-time production workflows. They support multiple users on the Avid Unity line of products and store massive amounts of HD content.