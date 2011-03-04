ARRIS to make DVB video transcoding available to international markets

Broadband technology company ARRIS is marketing its VIPr video-transcoding platform to international markets by incorporating Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) functionality. The move has been driven, according to the company, by the accelerating transition from analog to digital, expanding the potential market for DVB-capable devices. DVB is the technical standards set required for the delivery of DTV and data services to customers in more than 100 countries, including many in Europe, Russia, most of the Middle East, Africa, India and Australia.

ARRIS’ VIPr dual-pass encoding solutions support HD and SD transcoding or recoding in both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 formats, with support for MPEG-4 to MPEG-2 transcoding, constant-bit-rate statistical multiplexing, switched video applications and variable-bit-rate statistical multiplexing. The VIPr’s encoding algorithms use original MPEG compression parameters to deliver optimal quality during video transcoding or recoding.