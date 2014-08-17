ARRI Taps Sebastien Laffoux as Technical Sales Manager

LOS ANGELES—ARRI Inc. announced Sebastien Laffoux is now working as technical sales manager of Camera Products for the eastern regions of Canada and the United States. His duties include managing and strengthening sales, along with evaluating market and technology requirements. Camera products include the AMIRA documentary-style camera, the ALEXA, lenses, Pro Camera Accessories and analog products. He will also oversee a team to support product performance in the field, improvement, user requests and assess competitors.



Laffoux, who is based in Toronto, has an extensive career dealing with motion picture technology that consists of cameras, lighting, digital intermediate and archiving systems. His experience also covers work in rental, sales and training. He formerly worked as sales manager of Camera & Digital Systems for ARRI Canada Ltd.