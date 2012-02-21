Arri CSC Adds On-Set Service Department in Northeast Region



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Arri CSC has formed a one-stop shop in its Northeast region with the addition of an on-set service department. It will be headed by Chris MacKarell who will be responsible for the creation and support of effective on-set digital workflow products and services for the Arri CSC digital imaging departments in New Jersey and Florida, and Illumination Dynamics in Charlotte, N.C.



As a consequence Arri CSC has enhanced its range of digital equipment. Besides digital transfer stations, the rental group has added the Alexa Studio to its inventory and upgraded the majority of the Alexa camera systems to shoot high-speed. Arri CSC’s inventory includes a selection of optics, film, digital and digital high-speed cameras, the latest lighting, grip and crane equipment as well as a widespread fleet of trucks and generators.



