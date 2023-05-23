Arne Stadler to Head ARRI’s CPO Program

MUNICH—ARRI has announced its Approved Certified Pre‑Owned (CPO) Program, which offers technically refurbished products with the same warranty as new models, is now being run by Arne Stadler, who has been named business manager Certified Pre‑Owned Program Camera Systems & Lighting.

Stadler takes over from Christian Richter, who has successfully established and expanded the CPO business at ARRI over the past five years. Richter will now focus on his role as general manager sales & solutions EMEAI. Arne Stadler reports to Stephan Schenk, general manager global sales & solutions.

Before joining ARRI, Arne Stadler was responsible for the business development of film cameras and lenses at Canon for the DACH region. The film and media technology engineer has extensive sales and industry experience and started his career as a cinematographer and Steadicam operator.

Equipment for sale in the ARRI Approved CPO program is rigorously inspected and technically refurbished with the utmost care, the company said. During the inspection process, cameras, lenses, luminaires, and other products are tested, any mechanical defects are repaired, electronic components are updated, and worn parts are replaced if necessary. All products receive the latest software version and a final function test. All ARRI CPO products come directly from the manufacturer and with warranty.