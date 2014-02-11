Archimedia Hires Jeff Cohen for Sales in Eastern U.S.

DELRAY BEACH, FLA.—Archimedia Technology announced it has appointed Jeff Cohen as vice president of sales. He will be responsible for U.S. sales east of the Mississippi River.



Most recently Cohen was responsible for business development and oversaw all sales in the Eastern U.S. and Canada for Sohonet, a private fiber network used by Hollywood studios and their supplier ecosystem. His many career accomplishments include a stint at Sony Advanced Systems, where he worked closely with Hollywood studios and played a key role in developing the first digital intermediate workflows. Cohen also founded Digital Imaging Solutions, a broadcast equipment reseller that grew to $10 million in sales and built more than 500 digital nonlinear editing suites in New York City before it was acquired by Video Corp. of America.



Cohen joined Archimedia effective Feb. 1, 2014. He is based in New York City and reports to Mark Gray.